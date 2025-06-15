Kuala Lumpur To Host 4Th International Conference On Primary Care And Public Health In May 2026
Scientex Conferences is pleased to announce the 4th International Conference on Primary Care and Public Health, set to take place from May 07–08, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, followed by a virtual webinar on May 21–22, 2026. This global event will bring together leading healthcare professionals, researchers, clinicians, educators, and policymakers from around the world to explore pressing issues, advancements, and collaborative strategies in the fields of primary care and public health.
Building on the success of our previous editions, this conference is designed to serve as a premier platform for knowledge exchange and professional networking. The theme for this year is“Advancing Health Equity Through Innovation and Integrated Care”, reflecting the evolving role of primary care and public health systems in a post-pandemic world.
Key Conference Topics Include:
Innovations in Primary Care Models
Public Health Policy and Global Health Systems
Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Community Health
Preventive Healthcare and Disease Management
Digital Health and Telemedicine Applications
Health Promotion and Epidemiology
Environmental and Occupational Health
Mental Health Integration into Primary Care
The event will feature:
Keynote presentations by globally recognized healthcare leaders
Scientific sessions and panel discussions
Oral and poster abstract presentations
Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accreditation
One-on-one networking sessions and Q&A forums
Live webinar access for remote participants
Why Attend?
Gain insights into global healthcare trends and policies
Present your research to an international audience
Build collaborations with academics, NGOs, and medical institutions
Expand your professional network and discover new opportunities
This hybrid format ensures access and inclusion for both onsite and virtual participants, making it easier than ever to be part of the conversation no matter your location.
Abstract Submission Now Open
The Scientific Committee invites researchers and experts to submit abstracts for oral or poster presentations. Topics may range across clinical studies, case reports, health policy reviews, and innovations in health services. All accepted abstracts will be featured in the conference proceedings.
For more details, visit the official website:
Conference Details:
Dates (Onsite): May 07–08, 2026
Venue: Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Webinar Dates: May 21–22, 2026
Hosted by: Scientex Conferences
CPD Accreditation Provided
Contact Information:
For abstract submissions, sponsorship opportunities, registration, or general inquiries, please contact:
Zara Hernandez
Conference Manager
Email: ...
WhatsApp: (+1) 929 392 1801
