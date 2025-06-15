Kuala Lumpur To Host 4Th International Conference On Primary Care And Public Health In May 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 14, 2025 4:35 am - The 4th International Conference on Primary Care and Public Health will be held May 07–08, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a follow-up webinar from May 21–22, focusing on global healthcare challenges, CPD, and collaboration.

Scientex Conferences is pleased to announce the 4th International Conference on Primary Care and Public Health, set to take place from May 07–08, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, followed by a virtual webinar on May 21–22, 2026. This global event will bring together leading healthcare professionals, researchers, clinicians, educators, and policymakers from around the world to explore pressing issues, advancements, and collaborative strategies in the fields of primary care and public health.

Building on the success of our previous editions, this conference is designed to serve as a premier platform for knowledge exchange and professional networking. The theme for this year is“Advancing Health Equity Through Innovation and Integrated Care”, reflecting the evolving role of primary care and public health systems in a post-pandemic world.

Key Conference Topics Include:

Innovations in Primary Care Models

Public Health Policy and Global Health Systems

Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Community Health

Preventive Healthcare and Disease Management

Digital Health and Telemedicine Applications

Health Promotion and Epidemiology

Environmental and Occupational Health

Mental Health Integration into Primary Care

The event will feature:

Keynote presentations by globally recognized healthcare leaders

Scientific sessions and panel discussions

Oral and poster abstract presentations

Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accreditation

One-on-one networking sessions and Q&A forums

Live webinar access for remote participants

Why Attend?

Gain insights into global healthcare trends and policies

Present your research to an international audience

Build collaborations with academics, NGOs, and medical institutions

Expand your professional network and discover new opportunities

This hybrid format ensures access and inclusion for both onsite and virtual participants, making it easier than ever to be part of the conversation no matter your location.

Abstract Submission Now Open

The Scientific Committee invites researchers and experts to submit abstracts for oral or poster presentations. Topics may range across clinical studies, case reports, health policy reviews, and innovations in health services. All accepted abstracts will be featured in the conference proceedings.

For more details, visit the official website:



Conference Details:

Dates (Onsite): May 07–08, 2026

Venue: Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Webinar Dates: May 21–22, 2026

Hosted by: Scientex Conferences

CPD Accreditation Provided

Contact Information:

For abstract submissions, sponsorship opportunities, registration, or general inquiries, please contact:

Zara Hernandez

Conference Manager

Email: ...

WhatsApp: (+1) 929 392 1801