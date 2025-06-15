403
UK To Send RAF Jets To Mideast Amid Unrest
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, June 15 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Saturday more RAF jets are being sent to the Middle East amid intense fighting between Israel and Iran.
Keir Starmer said the military aircraft, including Typhoons and air-to-air refuelers, were being sent "for contingency support across the region."
He said the situation was fast moving and there were ongoing discussions with allies, adding, "the constant message is de-escalate."
The UK last announced it had deployed jets to the region last year, when the government said British aircraft had been playing a role in preventing escalation.
Sir Keir made the remarks as he travelled to Canada for the G7 summit, where he said the weekend's "intense" developments would be further discussed.
"We've already been moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support across the region," he told reporters.
"Our constant message is de-escalate, and therefore everything we're doing, all discussions we're having are to do with de-escalation."(end)
