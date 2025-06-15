Mithun Chakraborty Birthday Special: A Look At The Actor's Political Journey

From Disco Dancer to Rajya Sabha MP, Mithun Chakraborty's journey has seen many turns. From joining TMC to switching to BJP, here's a look at his political path.

Mithun Chakraborty celebrates his 75th birthday on June 16th. The dancing star began his acting career with the art film Mrigaya (1976). Films like Disco Dancer, Street Dancer, and Guru made him a star.

After achieving success as an actor, he ventured into politics. Here, we share details of his political journey.When Mithun Chakraborty's film career began to decline, he turned to politics. In 2011, when TMC chief Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister of West Bengal, she extended an invitation to Mithun Chakraborty.For Mithun, who had a record of flop films, this was the best offer at the time, which he accepted. Subsequently, he was elected as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from the Trinamool Congress. However, in the last quarter of 2016, he resigned and retired from politics.Mithun Chakraborty cited health issues as the reason for his departure from politics. In reality, when the Saradha chit fund scam came to light and the actor's involvement was revealed, he became disillusioned with politics. He returned approximately ₹1.25 crore, stating that he did not want to be involved in any fraudulent activities. Speculation about Mithun's retirement from politics began after this incident. Eventually, he resigned from his parliamentary seat long before his term ended.Mithun Chakraborty also held the flag of the Left during his college days. He used to interact frequently with the leaders of this party and attended their gatherings. The actor had close ties with senior Left leader Subhash Chakraborty.As Mithun Chakraborty entered his 70s, he became convinced of the ideology of the RSS and BJP. In 2021, Mithun joined the BJP.Kailash Vijayvargiya inducted him into the party at a PM Modi rally. Since then, he has been a key member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He plays a significant role as a star campaigner in West Bengal elections, helping the BJP secure victories.