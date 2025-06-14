Karnataka Weather, June 15: Rain And Storms Expected Across The State On Sunday

Karnataka Weather, June 15: Thunderstorms and rain on Sunday as monsoon season continues. Stay updated with local weather alerts.

Karnataka Weather, June 15: Residents across Karnataka should prepare for a rainy and breezy day on Sunday, with thunderstorms expected in several regions. The monsoon season is in full swing, and citizens are urged to stay updated with local weather alerts. Let's look at the forecast below.

Bengaluru

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel: 26°C

Bengaluru is expected to remain cloudy and breezy for most of the day. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Humidity will be intense.

Mysuru

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 20°C

Real Feel: 28°C

Breezy with persistent rainfall expected throughout the day. The temperatures will remain pleasant. Tourists and local residents are advised to carry rain umbrellas and avoid water-logged areas.

Hubli-Dharwad

Max Temperature: 26°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel: 28°C

Wind and rain throughout the day. The breezy conditions could bring temporary drops in temperature.

Mangaluru

Max Temperature: 27°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel: 28°C

Mangaluru is set for a wet and stormy day, with heavy rainfall at times. Residents are advised to monitor weather alerts and avoid unnecessary travel during peak downpour hours.