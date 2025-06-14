Karnataka Weather, June 15: Rain And Storms Expected Across The State On Sunday
Karnataka Weather, June 15: Thunderstorms and rain on Sunday as monsoon season continues. Stay updated with local weather alerts.
Karnataka Weather, June 15: Residents across Karnataka should prepare for a rainy and breezy day on Sunday, with thunderstorms expected in several regions. The monsoon season is in full swing, and citizens are urged to stay updated with local weather alerts. Let's look at the forecast below.
Bengaluru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 26°C
Bengaluru is expected to remain cloudy and breezy for most of the day. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Humidity will be intense.
Mysuru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Breezy with persistent rainfall expected throughout the day. The temperatures will remain pleasant. Tourists and local residents are advised to carry rain umbrellas and avoid water-logged areas.
Hubli-Dharwad
Max Temperature: 26°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Wind and rain throughout the day. The breezy conditions could bring temporary drops in temperature.
Mangaluru
Max Temperature: 27°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel: 28°C
Mangaluru is set for a wet and stormy day, with heavy rainfall at times. Residents are advised to monitor weather alerts and avoid unnecessary travel during peak downpour hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment