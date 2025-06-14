UK Moves Fighter Jets To Middle East Amid Iran-Israel Conflict, PM Keir Starmer Calls For De-Escalation
Starmer refused to rule out defending Israel from Iranian strikes despite Tehran's threat that such an action could lead to British bases in the region being targeted, the Guardian reported.
“I will always make the right decisions for the UK,” he said, when asked about his reaction to Iran's threats against the bases of any western nations that came to Israel's aid.“We are moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support in the region," he was quoted by Reuters as saying.
Britain already has fighter jets in the Middle East as part of an operation to counter threats in Iraq and Syria.
The development came as Iran and Israel traded missiles and airstrikes on Saturday, the day after Israel launched an air offensive against its old enemy, killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites in a stated bid to stop it building an atomic weapon.UK PM calls for de-escalation
Before leaving London, Starmer spoke to Saudi Arabia's crown prince and de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman. They discussed the "gravely concerning situation in the Middle East", the prime minister's office said in a statement on Saturday. "The leaders agreed on the need to de-escalate," the statement added.
Starmer also reiterated that the UK is poised to work closely with its allies in the coming days to support a diplomatic resolution, the PM's office said.
The UK PM had earlier spoken with both US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since Israel launched attacks on Iranian military and nuclear sites early Friday. Iran has responded with barrages of drones and missiles fired at Israel overnight Friday into Saturday.
Starmer said the situation was "fast moving" and "intense". He said, "We're having ongoing discussions with our allies all of the time, both myself and [foreign minister] David Lammy... who also spoke to the Iranians."
"Our constant message is de-escalate, and therefore everything we're doing, all discussions we're having are to do with de-escalation," Starmer was quoted by AFP as saying.
