VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Dubai Skyscraper Housing Nearly 4,000 Residents

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Dubai, UAE: A massive fire broke out on Friday in a 67-storey residential tower in Dubai Marina.

Dubai Civil Defense teams responded swiftly to the blaze, successfully evacuating all occupants and bringing the fire under control. No injuries were reported.



Cooling operations are currently underway as part of the standard fire management protocol. According to local media, the building houses approximately 3,820 residents.

Authorities are now working with the property developer to provide temporary accommodation for affected residents, ensuring their safety and well-being.