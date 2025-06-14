SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Australia Skipper Cummins Hints At Potential Team Transition After Defeat

Following his side's loss in the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa, Australian skipper Pat Cummins opened up on the loss and discussed a potential transition within the team heading into the next WTC cycle from 2025-27.

Cummins' golden run as a captain ended, but it was absolute ecstasy and joy on the other end as Temba Bavuma-led South Africa won their first-ever world title across any form of cricket, beating Australia by five wickets on the back of a masterclass century from Aiden Markram.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Cummins said, "Obviously, disappointment. You work so hard to get to the final, and it is just you kind of just miss the opportunity. So yeah, disappointment. But I think overall, everyone was pretty pumped to be here to the final, make it. But yeah, it is always when you just miss out on a huge opportunity by a little bit, leaves you a little bit empty."

Australia eyes on the future after WTC final defeat

Speaking on a potential transition within the team with their pacer Mitchell Starc, opener Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith among players in their mid to late 30s, Cummins said that it is up to selectors and him to sit down and map things ahead for the future.

He also said that some time will be given before any decision is taken on the inclusion of fringe players during the three-Test tour of the West Indies starting from June 25 onwards.

Cummins backs Khawaja after his failure in the WTC Final

Regarding Khawaja, who failed to impress in the title clash, Cummins backed him, saying that like his ex-opening partner David Warner,“They have got a good record of kind of dragging themselves out and finding their best.”

"But like anyone else, you have got to be scoring runs, you have got to be taking wickets. So yeah, we will wait and see. But he obviously would like a few more runs. Again, going to that Sri Lankan series, his name was thrown up there publicly, and he scored a double hundred and showed how good he is. So I am sure runs are not too far away," he added.

Cummins lauds Markram's century

The Aussie skipper also lauded Markram's century, saying that he was "pretty hard to dislodge".

"He batted well, he kept the scoreboard ticking over as well, which can be frustrating. A few of us have played alongside him as well in IPL and very well respected, he is a good man, Aiden. So yeah, unfortunately for us, he kind of made it look pretty easy out there and just built a big innings. Yeah, we threw a fair bit at him but he had an answer for everything," he concluded.

How Australia lost in the WTC Final?

Coming to the match, on the first day, Proteas won the toss and opted to bowl. They dominated the first session with the ball, as fiery spells from Rabada (5/51) and Marco Jansen (3/49) reduced Australia to 67/4. A 79-run stand between Steve Smith (66 in 112 balls, with 10 fours) and Beau Webster (72 in 92 balls, with 11 fours) and a 46-run stand between Carey (23 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) and Webster took Australia to 212 all out.

With the help of early two wickets from Starc and contributions from Cummins and Hazlewood helped Australia reduced South Africa to 43/4 at day one end, with Bavuma (3*) and Bedingham (0*) unbeaten. A six-fer from skipper Pat Cummins (6/28) helped Australia bundle out Proteas for 138 runs and secure a 74-run lead, despite a half-century run-stand between skipper Temba Bavuma (36 in 84 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and David Bedingham (45 in 111 balls, with six fours).

In their second innings, Australia was reduced to 73/7, but a 61-run stand between Alex Carey (46 in 50 balls, with five fours) and Mitchell Starc (58* in 136 balls, with five fours), who also put a last wicket stand of 59 runs with Josh Hazlewood. Australia was bundled out for 207 runs, leading by 281 runs.

Rabada (4/59) and Ngidi (3/38) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa.

In the run-chase, Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton early, but a 61-run stand between Wiaan Mulder (27 in 50 balls, with five fours) and Markram put Proteas on track. An even gigantic, 147 run stand between Markram (136 in 207 balls, with 14 fours) and skipper Bavuma (66 in 134 balls, with five fours) followed, rattling Australia. Despite Starc (3/63) attempting to keep Aussies alive, Kyle Verreyne hit the winning runs for South Africa to take them to their first ICC title since the ICC Knockout 1998.

Markram took home the 'Player of the Match' award.