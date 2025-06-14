403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU's Kallas: Diplomacy Must Prevail In Mideast
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 14 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas emphasized the urgent need for diplomacy to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.
"The risk of further escalation in the region is dangerously high. Diplomacy must prevail," she urged in a post on X on Saturday following her phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
"The EU has always been clear: Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. Only diplomacy can lead to a lasting solution," Kallas stressed.
She added that the European Union stands ready to support diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions and promoting regional stability. (end)
arn
"The risk of further escalation in the region is dangerously high. Diplomacy must prevail," she urged in a post on X on Saturday following her phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
"The EU has always been clear: Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. Only diplomacy can lead to a lasting solution," Kallas stressed.
She added that the European Union stands ready to support diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions and promoting regional stability. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment