EU's Kallas: Diplomacy Must Prevail In Mideast


2025-06-14 03:02:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 14 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas emphasized the urgent need for diplomacy to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.
"The risk of further escalation in the region is dangerously high. Diplomacy must prevail," she urged in a post on X on Saturday following her phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
"The EU has always been clear: Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. Only diplomacy can lead to a lasting solution," Kallas stressed.
She added that the European Union stands ready to support diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions and promoting regional stability. (end)
