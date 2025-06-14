Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air India Flight To Delhi Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat Khaleej Times

2025-06-14 02:26:01
An Air India flight from the Thai island of Phuket headed to Delhi requested an emergency landing on Friday after a bomb threat was received on board, Phuket's airport said.

Flight AI 379 had landed and the airport was proceeding with emergency plans, an official told Reuters.

Airports of Thailand said on its Facebook page for Phuket that the pilot of the Airbus A320 radioed air traffic control that a bomb-threat message had been found on board.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the Phuket flight making a U-turn over the Andaman Sea soon after takeoff, then circling multiple times off the island's coast before landing.

