Pakistan PM In UAE: President Sheikh Mohamed, Sharif Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, where the two leaders held talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing key regional and international developments.

The meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati, also included the exchange of Eid Al Adha greetings, with both leaders offering prayers for continued prosperity in their countries and peace across the Muslim world and beyond.

Discussions centered on enhancing collaboration in economic, investment, and development sectors, with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening strategic ties. They also exchanged views on current regional challenges and emphasised the importance of supporting global efforts to promote peace and stability.

Prime Minister Sharif praised the UAE's diplomatic leadership in advancing dialogue and conflict resolution and expressed appreciation for the UAE's continued support for Pakistan's development initiatives.

Senior officials from both nations attended the meeting, which underscored the growing partnership between the UAE and Pakistan. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sharif was welcomed at Al Bateen Airport by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser.