G42 Plants Flag In London To Power Europe's AI Ambition

G42 has unveiled a new London‐based subsidiary, G42 Europe & UK, designed to amplify its AI infrastructure and services across the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The entity, co‐chaired by Omar Mir and Marty Edelman, will deliver end‐to‐end AI offerings-from advisory and model deployment to supercomputing infrastructure-for sectors including finance, healthcare, energy and manufacturing.

The launch comes as G42 continues its strategic European rollout, following the roll‐out of AI compute clusters and data‐centre capabilities in France and Italy. Positioned at the heart of London, the new hub aims to serve as a local nexus for AI innovation, bridging the gulf between regulatory frameworks and technological delivery.

Omar Mir, an international board member at World Wide Technology with more than two decades of experience in 5G, cloud and AI services across Europe and the Middle East, will co‐lead the initiative. His counterpart, Marty Edelman, G42's group general counsel, brings deep expertise in legal oversight and governance-a reflection of G42's emphasis on secure, sovereign deployment in regulated markets.

Mir emphasised the vision:“Our goal is to harness G42's proven AI expertise and localise it for European and UK businesses-fuelling digital transformation, enhancing competitiveness, and building resilient, sovereign AI infrastructure in partnership with public and private stakeholders”. Edelman added that the UK and Europe represent dynamic markets with significant scope for AI‐driven innovation, and that a London hub enables the company to align closely with local regulatory regimes.

G42 Europe & UK will leverage the group's global computing backbone-comprising supercomputing nodes, data centres and AI‐modeling platforms-to deliver a full spectrum of capabilities. Services will span strategic advisory, AI model development, infrastructure deployment and managed services, all with a focus on local data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

The initiative complements G42's earlier announcements of strategic investments in AI infrastructure in France and Italy. In Italy, G42 is partnering on a €1 billion supercomputing build with iGenius, while in France it has established an AMD‐powered AI facility in Grenoble. The London operation is expected to accelerate regulatory engagement and foster partnerships tailored to the European sovereignty agenda.

Analysts suggest the move is part of a broader ambition by the UAE and G42 to position themselves as credible alternatives to US and Chinese cloud and AI providers. By offering sovereign, locally governed infrastructure, G42 aims to appeal to European clients seeking secure, high‐performance computing solutions.

G42's broader portfolio, including Khazna data centres, Core42 sovereign‐cloud capabilities, cybersecurity firm CPX, analytics outfit Presight and AI lab Inception, will support the London hub's operations. This integrated ecosystem underpins G42's“Intelligence Grid”, a unified platform delivering enterprise‐grade AI research, analytics and cloud services.

London's strategic significance is two‐fold. As a pre‐Brexit financial and regulatory anchor, it provides a gateway to both UK and EU markets. Moreover, it enhances G42's ability to work alongside national and regional authorities in shaping next‐generation AI infrastructure and data governance frameworks.

Employee responses on social media underline the positive reception. A post from G42's LinkedIn noted the subsidiary“will drive localized AI solutions and lead infrastructure build‐outs across the UK and continental Europe,” garnering broad applauds from industry peers.

Industry observers acknowledge that G42's European foothold aligns with wider trends in AI geopolitics. Investment in local compute and data sovereignty reflects growing European determination to reduce dependency on US or Chinese technology ecosystems while scaling home‐grown digital capacity.

