Egypt Postpones Grand Egyptian Museum Opening To Fourth Quarter Of Year
Cairo: Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Saturday the postponement of the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), which was scheduled for July 3, in light of the current regional developments.
In a statement, the ministry said a new date for the official inauguration will be set during the fourth quarter of this year and will be announced at the appropriate time, following coordination with all relevant parties to ensure the event reflects Egypt's prominent cultural and touristic standing on the global stage.
The statement emphasized that the decision to postpone stems from a sense of national responsibility and Egypt's commitment to delivering an exceptional international event worthy of the grandeur of its heritage and capable of attracting wide global participation in line with the museum's cultural and civilizational significance.
Meanwhile, GEM will continue to receive visitors as part of its current soft opening phase, until the new official opening date is announced.
