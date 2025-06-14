Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Egypt Postpones Grand Egyptian Museum Opening To Fourth Quarter Of Year

Egypt Postpones Grand Egyptian Museum Opening To Fourth Quarter Of Year


2025-06-14 02:01:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Saturday the postponement of the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), which was scheduled for July 3, in light of the current regional developments.

In a statement, the ministry said a new date for the official inauguration will be set during the fourth quarter of this year and will be announced at the appropriate time, following coordination with all relevant parties to ensure the event reflects Egypt's prominent cultural and touristic standing on the global stage.

The statement emphasized that the decision to postpone stems from a sense of national responsibility and Egypt's commitment to delivering an exceptional international event worthy of the grandeur of its heritage and capable of attracting wide global participation in line with the museum's cultural and civilizational significance.

Meanwhile, GEM will continue to receive visitors as part of its current soft opening phase, until the new official opening date is announced.

MENAFN14062025000063011010ID1109674206

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search