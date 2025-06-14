403
France Confirms Commitment to Palestinian Statehood
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot restated on Friday France's firm resolve to formally acknowledge the State of Palestine.
Barrot declared that France would "uphold the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination by recognizing the State of Palestine," during his remarks at the civil society gathering titled "Paris Call for the Two-State Solution, Peace and Regional Security," organized by the Paris Peace Forum.
"I say it again here: whatever the recent developments in the region, France is determined to do so."
He emphasized the urgency of reaching a political resolution for the Palestinian people and noted that this issue will be a priority at the upcoming United Nations-endorsed summit on the two-state solution.
This event, jointly arranged by France and Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to take place in New York later this month.
According to Barrot, this diplomatic outcome must include the establishment of a sustainable Palestinian state with revitalized leadership and firm security assurances for both Palestinians and Israelis.
He called for "courage" and "strong mobilization" from the global community to advance along the "path of peace." Barrot also stressed the necessity of "an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and the massive and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza."
