Vietnam Becomes "Partner Country" in BRICS
(MENAFN) Vietnam has officially joined the BRICS coalition of leading developing nations as a "partner country," according to a statement released by Brazil's government on Friday.
“The government of Brazil welcomes the decision of the Vietnamese government,” declared Brazil, which is set to preside over the alliance in 2025.
"The country shares with the BRICS members and partners a commitment to a more inclusive and representative international order. Its efforts in favor of South-South cooperation and sustainable development reinforce its convergence with the interests of the group," Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in its announcement.
With this development, Vietnam becomes the 10th nation to be granted partner status, aligning with Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.
The "partner country" classification was officially launched at the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024, as part of the organization’s broader initiative to broaden its influence.
Vietnam’s inclusion is widely interpreted as a calculated move to broaden its international alliances and reinforce its economic position.
As a partner, Vietnam gains the opportunity to engage in the group's major meetings and policy discussions.
In a significant milestone, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh took part in the BRICS+ Summit in Kazan in October 2024 — marking the inaugural attendance of a Vietnamese head of government at a principal BRICS gathering.
