Gold Prices Surge Amid Israel, Iran Attacks
(MENAFN) The value of gold climbed significantly on Friday in response to escalating military tensions between Israel and Iran.
Israel launched a military campaign in the early hours of Friday, striking Iran's atomic and defense installations, resulting in the deaths of senior military leaders and researchers.
The assaults persisted into the evening, hitting cities including Tehran, Natanz, Tabriz, and Isfahan.
In retaliation, Iran initiated a counteroffensive titled "Operation True Promise III" late Friday night.
The cost of a single ounce of gold jumped by 1.4 percent, reaching USD3,434 as of 1955GMT.
Meanwhile, the Israeli shekel declined by about 2 percent against the U.S. dollar, and the country's primary stock index, the TA125, slipped by roughly 1.8 percent.
