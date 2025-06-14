Russia Tests Advanced Laser Weapons

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN) Russia recently carried out extensive evaluations of its new laser-based systems intended to neutralize unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov present during the demonstrations, according to authorities on Friday.

The assessments, held at a dedicated military testing site, aimed to evaluate the precision, operational range, response speed, and functionality of the lasers under different climatic conditions.

A total of eight systems—ranging from portable mobile platforms to high-powered fixed installations—were examined against multiple drone varieties, including surveillance and combat UAVs.

“These technologies will form one of the key elements of the universal air defense system President Vladimir Putin recently called for,” the Board of the Military-Industrial Complex stated.

As per the Defense Ministry, the trials demonstrated the laser systems’ efficiency and confirmed their potential in safeguarding essential infrastructure from UAV threats.

The systems are under development by entities within the Rostec and Rosatom government corporations.

With the successful testing phase concluded, Russia intends to proceed with mass production and broader deployment of these laser-powered defense mechanisms.

