Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PDP Leader Waheed Para Targets CM Omar For Not Expanding Cabinet

2025-06-14 09:03:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para on Saturday said the delay in expanding the Council of Ministers showed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's unwillingness to share power.

Para, the PDP MLA from Pulwama, in a post on X said the people of Jammu and Kashmir gave a historic one-sided mandate to end political vacuum in the Union Territory and to dismantle the bureaucratic rule.

“J&K CM Omar Abdullah Sahab says he's running a“hybrid government”, but the people of J&K gave a historic, one-sided mandate to end the political vacuum and dismantle bureaucratic rule. So why no cabinet expansion yet? Why is power still concentrated in the hands of just a few? This isn't democracy, it's bureaucratic Raj 2.0, hiding behind a democratic mandate,” said Para.

“The delay in forming a full cabinet shows a clear unwillingness to share power and deliver on governance

@CM_JnK with limited access to power people are suffering on ground,” he added.

Abdullah, along with five other MLAs, took oath as the ministers in October last year.

According to law, Abdullah can induct three more members in his Council of Ministers.

