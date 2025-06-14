Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
In 2024, Klein Funding became the first crypto-only prop firm to officially partner with Bybit , one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Far from a marketing move, this collaboration marked a structural shift in how crypto prop trading is approached: real tools, real markets, and a model centered on trader performance-not platform limitations.
This wasn't just a feature update. It redefined expectations across the prop firm landscape.
The partnership introduces something rare in the world of crypto prop firms -a system that gives traders:
-
Access to over 700 crypto pairs
Bybit's institutional-grade liquidity
Lightning-fast execution with no lag or syncing issues
A clean, stable interface , powered directly by Bybit
All within a simulated capital environment
Designed for All Trading Styles
Whether trading breakout setups , scalping altcoin volatility, or managing structured longer-term positions, Klein's system adapts to how users trade-not the other way around.
A New Model: Instant Pro, Full Access
At the center of this structure is the Instant Pro plan, built around three core freedoms:
-
No Consistency Rule
No Daily Drawdown
Once reaching 5% profit , traders are eligible for a reward
There are no multi-step evaluations, hidden conditions, or forced holding periods-just performance and direct reward.
What Sets Klein Funding Apart
Many prop firms promise flexibility. Few deliver it from the ground up.
Klein Funding didn't retrofit flexibility into an outdated model. It built an entirely new structure designed around traders' needs from day one. With performance-based rewards fully embedded into Bybit's infrastructure, this isn't just a trading platform-it's an operating system for serious traders.
This level of integration doesn't just improve the interface-it sharpens execution, edge, and the ability to grow.
Looking Ahead
This isn't another funding plan or promotional push; it's a complete rethink of the prop firm model -built to eliminate gatekeeping and give traders clarity, access, and control.
No synthetic rules. No drawdown traps.
Just a system built around real traders and real results.
Users can explore the Instant Pro model and apply at kleinfunding.com
, is a crypto-only proprietary trading firm with a mission to democratize access to capital and advanced trading environments. Through smart partnerships like its latest collaboration with Bybit, Klein is helping build the most seamless and trader-first experience in the prop trading space.Website: X: Instagram: Discord: YouTube: Tags: Bitcoin , Blockchain , Crypto , Ethereum , Exchange , Finance , Forex , Token
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment