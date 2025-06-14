Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading

In 2024, Klein Funding became the first crypto-only prop firm to officially partner with Bybit , one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Far from a marketing move, this collaboration marked a structural shift in how crypto prop trading is approached: real tools, real markets, and a model centered on trader performance-not platform limitations.

This wasn't just a feature update. It redefined expectations across the prop firm landscape.

The partnership introduces something rare in the world of crypto prop firms -a system that gives traders:



Access to over 700 crypto pairs

Bybit's institutional-grade liquidity

Lightning-fast execution with no lag or syncing issues

A clean, stable interface , powered directly by Bybit All within a simulated capital environment

Designed for All Trading Styles

Whether trading breakout setups , scalping altcoin volatility, or managing structured longer-term positions, Klein's system adapts to how users trade-not the other way around.

A New Model: Instant Pro, Full Access

At the center of this structure is the Instant Pro plan, built around three core freedoms:



No Consistency Rule

No Daily Drawdown Once reaching 5% profit , traders are eligible for a reward

There are no multi-step evaluations, hidden conditions, or forced holding periods-just performance and direct reward.

What Sets Klein Funding Apart

Many prop firms promise flexibility. Few deliver it from the ground up.

Klein Funding didn't retrofit flexibility into an outdated model. It built an entirely new structure designed around traders' needs from day one. With performance-based rewards fully embedded into Bybit's infrastructure, this isn't just a trading platform-it's an operating system for serious traders.

This level of integration doesn't just improve the interface-it sharpens execution, edge, and the ability to grow.

Looking Ahead

This isn't another funding plan or promotional push; it's a complete rethink of the prop firm model -built to eliminate gatekeeping and give traders clarity, access, and control.

No synthetic rules. No drawdown traps.

Just a system built around real traders and real results.

Users can explore the Instant Pro model and apply at kleinfunding.com





About Klein Funding

, is a crypto-only proprietary trading firm with a mission to democratize access to capital and advanced trading environments. Through smart partnerships like its latest collaboration with Bybit, Klein is helping build the most seamless and trader-first experience in the prop trading space.

