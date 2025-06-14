403
Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Collectors Edition' Launches In India Know All About It
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mercedes-Benz has launched a limited edition AMG G 63 'Collectors Edition' exclusively for India, featuring personalized touches and unique color options. Limited to just 30 units, this luxury SUV boasts a powerful V8 engine and advanced technology.
Mercedes-Benz launches the AMG G 63 'Collectors Edition,' designed for Indian customers. This limited edition car, with only 30 units available, offers personalized luxury. Priced at ₹4.30 crore (ex-showroom).The car comes in India-specific colors, including Manufaktur Green Magno and Red Magno. Personalized features include a grab handle with the owner's name, a first for the G 63. It also has a "One of Thirty" badge.The AMG G 63 boasts a handcrafted 4.0L V8 biturbo engine, delivering 430 kW and 850 Nm of torque with an additional 15 kW boost. It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds.Equipped with the MBUX NTG7 infotainment system, the G 63 offers 12.3-inch driver and multimedia displays. It includes wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and augmented reality navigation.The G 63 includes safety features like Active Brake Assist, Lane-Keeping Assist, and a 360-degree camera. It also features enhanced noise and vibration control for a quiet ride.The AMG G 63 features the AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system and AMG Active Ride Control for exceptional handling and comfort.
