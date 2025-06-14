Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Makes New Appointment To Its IRGC


2025-06-14 08:03:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi has been appointed as the commander of the Air Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Trend reports.

The relevant decision was issued by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

According to the decision, Mousavi will head the IRGC Air Force, taking into account the death of Army General Amir Ali Hajizadeh as a result of Israeli military air strikes on Iran.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

In response, on the evening of the same day, Iran launched what it called Operation True Promise III and reported strikes on military facilities in Israel.

