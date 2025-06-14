Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani, Iranian Fms Discuss Situation Following Israel's Operation Against Iran

2025-06-14 08:03:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi today, a source in the Foreign Ministry told Trend .

The officials discussed the situation following Israel's operation against Iranian territory. Iran's minister briefed on Israel's attack and Iran's response measures.

Bayramov expressed concern over the regional tension and extended condolences for the deaths of Iran's Armed Forces Chief of Staff, other officials, and Iranian citizens.

He highlighted worries about the situation near nuclear facilities and stressed the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy based on international law.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan's territory will not be used by any country against a third country, including neighboring Iran.

Given Iran's closed airspace, Azerbaijan is facilitating transit through its land border for representatives of various countries and Iran.

The parties underscored the importance of restoring diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading regionally. Other mutually important topics were also discussed during the talks.

