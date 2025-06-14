MP Manoj Tiwari To Grace 27Th Edition Of 'Fit India Sundays On Cycle' On Sunday

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Member of Parliament from North-east Delhi and popular actor-singer, Manoj Tiwari will add glitter to the 27th edition of nationwide 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' on June 15, which is being organised in partnership with the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) here at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The other prominent dignitaries who will be participating in the event in Delhi are PEFI president A.K Bansal, a Dronacharya Awardee former India hockey coach, 1992 Asian Marathon champion Dr. Sunita Godara, PEFI national secretary Dr. Piyush Jain, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences professor and director (sports) Tribhuvan Ram Narayan and swimming coach at the Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club Society in Delhi Manjeet Shekhawat.

The cycling drive will be organised simultaneously across more than 500 locations in India on June 15, including capitals of all States and Union Territories besides SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India centres (KICs) with a probable participation of 15,000-plus citizens across various age groups.

Started by Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, the 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' movement has been organised in more than 10,000 locations across the country till now with participation of more than 3.5 lakh individuals.

Previously, the cycling event witnessed participation of Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Railways and prominent sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Paris Paralympics medallists Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass, Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma (para world champion) apart from celebrities like Rahul Bose, Amit Sial, Sharvari Wagh, Madhurima Tuli and Gul Panag, to name a few.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), My Bikes and MY Bharat.