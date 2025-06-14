403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moh Committed To Developing Blood Transfusion System
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi reiterated the ministry's commitment to continue developing the blood transfusion system by modernizing the infrastructure, training medical and technical cadres, and expanding the donor base.
"We believe that blood donation is not only a medical procedure, but rather a noble expression of belonging and compassion, and an indicator of the maturity and solidarity of societies in facing health challenges," Al-Awadhi told reporters after inaugurating a blood donation campaign for the Indian community coinciding with the World Donor Day, at the blood donation center in Adan area.
He added that June 14 of each year is dedicated to honoring donors who voluntarily donate their blood without compensation, thus contributing to saving lives and improving the health of patients.
He noted that the campaign is organized by the Indian Doctors Forum in Kuwait, in the presence of the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, to shed light on this noble humanitarian act and promote the culture of blood donation as a noble societal duty.
He commended the efforts of the blood bank, which last year received more than 90,000 donors and provided nearly 150,000 blood units. The bank also produced more than 190,000 blood products.
The Minister of Health expressed his gratitude to every donor and volunteer who contributed to saving a patient's life, stressing that Kuwait will always remain at the forefront of countries that sponsor humanity and health.
For his part, the Indian Ambassador Dr. Adarsh Swaika expressed keenness on organizing the blood donation campaign on World Donor Day in cooperation with the Indian Doctors Forum with the aim of instilling the value of blood donation and its importance in saving lives.
He praised the role of the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, in supporting humanitarian and health issues and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.
The Ambassador pointed out that the Indian community is one of the largest communities in Kuwait and they are keen to contribute effectively to various activities.
For her part, the Supervisor of Medical Services and Acting Director of the Blood Transfusion Services Department, Dr. Hanan Al-Awadhi, said in a similar statement that this is the second time an event like this is organized, and they are expecting more than 200 donors.
She stressed that these campaigns contribute to strengthening the strategic bloodstock, noting that as long as there are patients in hospitals, there is a continuous need for blood donations. (end)
tma
"We believe that blood donation is not only a medical procedure, but rather a noble expression of belonging and compassion, and an indicator of the maturity and solidarity of societies in facing health challenges," Al-Awadhi told reporters after inaugurating a blood donation campaign for the Indian community coinciding with the World Donor Day, at the blood donation center in Adan area.
He added that June 14 of each year is dedicated to honoring donors who voluntarily donate their blood without compensation, thus contributing to saving lives and improving the health of patients.
He noted that the campaign is organized by the Indian Doctors Forum in Kuwait, in the presence of the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, to shed light on this noble humanitarian act and promote the culture of blood donation as a noble societal duty.
He commended the efforts of the blood bank, which last year received more than 90,000 donors and provided nearly 150,000 blood units. The bank also produced more than 190,000 blood products.
The Minister of Health expressed his gratitude to every donor and volunteer who contributed to saving a patient's life, stressing that Kuwait will always remain at the forefront of countries that sponsor humanity and health.
For his part, the Indian Ambassador Dr. Adarsh Swaika expressed keenness on organizing the blood donation campaign on World Donor Day in cooperation with the Indian Doctors Forum with the aim of instilling the value of blood donation and its importance in saving lives.
He praised the role of the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, in supporting humanitarian and health issues and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.
The Ambassador pointed out that the Indian community is one of the largest communities in Kuwait and they are keen to contribute effectively to various activities.
For her part, the Supervisor of Medical Services and Acting Director of the Blood Transfusion Services Department, Dr. Hanan Al-Awadhi, said in a similar statement that this is the second time an event like this is organized, and they are expecting more than 200 donors.
She stressed that these campaigns contribute to strengthening the strategic bloodstock, noting that as long as there are patients in hospitals, there is a continuous need for blood donations. (end)
tma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment