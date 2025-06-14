403
San Antonio floods cause deaths, disappearances
(MENAFN) Catastrophic flash floods have claimed the lives of at least 11 people in San Antonio, Texas, with several individuals still unaccounted for following relentless storms that swept through the region on Wednesday and Thursday.
Severe weather triggered dangerous conditions across the city, forcing multiple vehicles off the roads and into rising waterways, as reported by local media. The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed they are currently searching for at least four people believed to be missing.
Authorities noted that the death toll remains fluid and could rise, as ongoing recovery and search operations are expected to span several days. Specialized K9 units have been deployed to assist in the effort, along with a request for additional support from Texas’s statewide urban search and rescue teams.
According to official updates from the city's website, emergency crews had carried out over 70 water rescues by Friday afternoon. Four individuals rescued from the floodwaters were hospitalized with minor injuries, reports said.
Three of the deceased have been identified as Martha De La Torre Rangel, Matthew Angel Tufono, and Victor Manuel Macias Castro. Reports stated they were trapped in their vehicles around 5:00 a.m. local time near the Perrin Beitel neighborhood when the floodwaters surged in.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as the community braces for the full toll of the natural disaster.
