Varun Tej Leaves For Korea For Next Schedule Of Indo-Korean Film #VT15

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 14 (IANS)Actor Varun Tej, who plays the lead in director Merlapaka Gandhi's upcoming Indo-Korean horror comedy, tentatively titled #VT15, has now left for Korea for the next schedule of the film.

A video clip of the actor seen making his way to the airport has now gone viral on the Internet.

It may be recalled that the unit had, during the third week of May, wrapped up its Ananthapur schedule.

Work on #VT15, which is being jointly produced on a grand scale by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment, is now progressing rapidly.

After kicking things off with an auspicious pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, the team has so far wrapped up two electrifying schedules - first in Hyderabad and then in the heart of Ananthapur, where shooting took place at a number of places including the iconic KIA grounds and picturesque village locales.

These shoots captured the essence of the film's thrilling first half, packed with gripping scenes and punchy humour brought to life by a dynamic cast.

Sources claim Ritika Nayak, Satya, Mirchi Kiran, and other stellar performers have all infused humour into every frame of the film shot so far.

Also, they claimed that one of the highlights of the Ananthapur schedule was a visually stunning song sequence that was shot. The song, which featured Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak, was filmed amidst rustic, soul-stirring landscapes that synced perfectly with the film's quirky yet eerie tone.

Sources claim that the upcoming schedule will unleash the much-anticipated Indo-Korean horror-comedy crossover in full force.

The film has already generated significant buzz, especially following its announcement on Varun Tej's birthday. The release of a captivating poster from the film in January this year had sparked enthusiastic reactions from fans and film buffs. The poster seemed to promise a thrilling and humorous cinematic experience.

But more importantly, the fact that an Indian actor will be working on a joint Indo-Korean film has thrilled fans, who are eager to see how the film will turn out.

The film has one of south Indian cinema's top music directors, S Thaman, scoring music for it. It has art direction being handled by Paneer Selvam.