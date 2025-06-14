Sixth Body Recovered After Russian Strike On Kharkiv Civilian Facility On June 7
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
He stated that the body of the sixth person, previously listed as missing, had been found at the site of Saturday's attack. The search operation, which had been ongoing for several days, is now complete.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 7, between 3:00 and 5:00, Russian forces launched one of the most massive attacks on Kharkiv, with nearly 60 explosions reported. The enemy used 50 drones, missiles, and glide bombs.Read also: Fourteen injured in overnight drone attack on Kharkiv
Strikes were recorded on a civilian enterprise, an apartment building, and private homes. A total of 56 buildings were damaged, and fires broke out across the city. Late on June 9, there were reports of three confirmed dead and 22 injured. Six enterprise workers were considered missing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment