Sixth Body Recovered After Russian Strike On Kharkiv Civilian Facility On June 7

2025-06-14 05:28:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the search operation following the Russian strike on a civilian enterprise on Saturday, June 7, has concluded. A total of six people were killed.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

He stated that the body of the sixth person, previously listed as missing, had been found at the site of Saturday's attack. The search operation, which had been ongoing for several days, is now complete.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 7, between 3:00 and 5:00, Russian forces launched one of the most massive attacks on Kharkiv, with nearly 60 explosions reported. The enemy used 50 drones, missiles, and glide bombs.

Read also: Fourteen injured in overnight drone attack on Kharkiv

Strikes were recorded on a civilian enterprise, an apartment building, and private homes. A total of 56 buildings were damaged, and fires broke out across the city. Late on June 9, there were reports of three confirmed dead and 22 injured. Six enterprise workers were considered missing.

