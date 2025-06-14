Fms Of Weimar+ Countries Ready To Increase Sanctions Pressure On Russia
This was stated in a joint declaration following their meeting in Rome on June 12, published on the website of the German Foreign Ministry , Ukrinform reports.
The foreign ministers highly praised Ukraine's constructive participation in the peace process, demonstrating a clear commitment to peace, and at the same time called on Russia to do the same“without further delay and to abandon its unacceptable maximalist demands and preconditions, demonstrating its genuine interest in peace.” The statement emphasizes the readiness to step up pressure on Russia, including through further sanctions and measures to prevent their circumvention.
“We are also ready to swiftly implement new measures (particularly in the energy and banking sectors) aimed at weakening Russia's ability to continue its war of aggression and ensuring that Ukraine is best positioned to secure a just and lasting peace. We are committed to maintaining a freeze on Russian state assets in our states and territories until Russia ceases its aggression and repays the damage it has caused,” the foreign ministers said.
In their view, a just and lasting peace must include proper security guarantees for Ukraine, starting with a strong Ukrainian army and defense industry. To this end, building on transatlantic unity, Europeans will work with Ukraine on initiatives to strengthen the Ukrainian armed forces, the document emphasizes.
The diplomats declared readiness to increase support for Ukraine, including by enhancing cooperation in the defense industry and“exploring other forms of security and defense cooperation, consistent with our support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.”Read also: Pavel: Russia must be pushed to negotiating table through tougher sanctions
The ministers promised to continue cooperating with the United States on this issue. They will also work in close coordination with international partners to ensure Ukraine's economic stability within the framework of its IMF program, sufficient fiscal support for 2026 and beyond, as well as to promote Ukraine's economic recovery and reconstruction.
As previously reported, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Yuliia Svyrydenko, and the EBRD Vice President for Policy and Partnership, Mark Bowman, discussed preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome (URC2025)
