Napoli Lands Kevin De Bruyne After Man City Farewell

2025-06-14 05:27:53
(MENAFN) Napoli has pulled off a major coup by signing Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer, following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City.

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis made the announcement public by posting a photo alongside the 33-year-old midfielder on X, captioned: “Benvenuto Kevin!”

Manchester City had confirmed back in April that De Bruyne would depart at the close of the 2024–25 season, bringing an end to a decade-long tenure with the English champions.

The veteran playmaker featured in 28 Premier League matches last season, contributing four goals and seven assists despite injury setbacks.

De Bruyne initially arrived at Man City from Wolfsburg in 2015 and played a central role in the club’s domestic and European dominance. During his time in Manchester, he helped secure six Premier League titles and was instrumental in delivering their historic first UEFA Champions League title in 2023.

Over 422 appearances in all competitions, De Bruyne amassed 108 goals and 177 assists. His outstanding performances earned him the Premier League Player of the Season award twice — in the 2019–20 and 2021–22 campaigns.

His move to Serie A is set to inject experience and creativity into Napoli’s midfield as the Italian side looks to reclaim domestic and continental glory.

