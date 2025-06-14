Support For Ukraine Now Core European Value, Says FM Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The understanding that it is necessary to help Ukraine in order to achieve a just and lasting peace has become a mainstream view in Europe.

This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha who participated in the 20th anniversary GLOBSEC Forum in Prague.

“During all the discussions at the forum, everyone shared the view that it is essential to support Ukraine's efforts to end this war - but to end it in a just way, to achieve a sustainable and just peace, and to continue exerting pressure on Russia... This is the mainstream line of thought in Europe... It was important for me to hear this,” said the minister.

He noted that the Prague forum brought together like-minded countries, and as a minister representing a country at war, it was extremely important for him to participate in this conference and to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts. Based on the results of all these meetings and discussions, recommendations and“scenarios” for further developments will be formulated.

This is especially important, the diplomat emphasized, ahead of such key events as the G7 Summit, the NATO Summit, and the Ukraine–EU Council.

“Ukraine has significant expectations from each of these events regarding decisions that will bring us closer to a just and lasting peace,” the minister noted.

Sybiha highlighted that GLOBSEC is a special forum - one of the largest and most prestigious security forums in this part of Europe. It regularly brings together influential people, politicians, and state officials from around the world to discuss key global challenges.

Sybiha also thanked the Czech Republic for hosting the conference and for the extensive support it provides to Ukraine.

“With the Czech Republic, we have reached the highest level of bilateral dialogue. It is one of the few countries with which Ukraine has established strategic relations during the war,” the diplomat noted.

As reported earlier, the GLOBSEC forum is taking place in the Czech capital from June 12 to 14