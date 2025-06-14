IAEA Detects Radioactive Contamination Inside Iranian Nuclear Facility After Israeli Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Radioactive contamination, primarily in the form of alpha particles, has been detected inside the nuclear facility in Natanz, Iran, which was attacked by Israel.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reported this on the social media platform X .

"Radiation levels outside the Natanz facility remained unchanged. The type of radioactive contamination present inside the facility, mainly alpha particles, can be managed with appropriate protective measures," Grossi said.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces launched an air campaign targeting Iran's nuclear program, striking dozens of sites related to nuclear development and other military targets.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that one of the targets of the Israeli strikes was the nuclear facility in Natanz.