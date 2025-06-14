Ukrainian Drone Forces Destroy Russia's Groza-M EW System, Rosa Radar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers from the 412th Nemesis Unmanned Systems Regiment used drones to destroy Russia's Groza-M electronic warfare system and Rosa radar station.

The unit shared the news and corresponding video via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The irony: systems designed to fight drones were destroyed... by drones," the fighters said.

The Groza-M EW system has a detection range of over 1 km, jamming range of 3-5 km, and operates in a frequency range of 430-5900 MHz. It takes five minutes to deploy and is designed to jam GPS and control channels, as well as protect facilities from UAVs, but it failed to stop Ukrainian drones.

The Rosa radar station is capable of detecting aircraft, missiles, and drones. It has a detection range of up to 25 km for UAVs and a vertical range of up to 1 km, with an accuracy of 50 meters in range. It can simultaneously track up to 20 targets moving at speeds of up to 1,000 m/s. Despite these capabilities, it failed to detect the strike by Ukraine's drone forces.

Drone operators noted that the official specifications of the Rosa radar are often overstated -- its effectiveness against modern drones is limited due to their low radar cross-sections.