Israel Eliminates Chief Of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As a result of Israeli strikes on Iran overnight Friday, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Hossein Salami, was eliminated.

Several Iranian state media outlets reported the death of one of Iran's most powerful men, Ukrinform reports with reference to CNN .

It is noted that the senior military official was killed in a night aerial attack by Israel.

Salami had headed the secretive agency since 2019. As head of the IRGC, he reported directly to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He was at the helm of the IRGC when Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel in April and October last year, in the first direct strikes by Iran on Israeli territory.

The IRGC oversees Iran's ballistic missile development, crushing dissent at home and projecting Iranian and military operations in the Middle East.

It is not only Iran's most powerful military institution, but it also holds deep influence over domestic politics and the economy, with interests extending to and beyond the construction, telecommunications, auto and energy industries

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Friday, Israel announced a preemptive strike on Iran, warning of a possible missile attack from the Iranian side in retaliation.