Cinc Syrskyi Orders New Push To Defend Ukrainian Cities From Nightly Drone Terror

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has tasked his command with improving the detection and interception of Russian strike drones that are terrorizing Ukrainian cities every night.

As reported by Ukrinform, Syrskyi announced this on Facebook .

He held a working meeting focused on countering enemy strike UAVs, which Russia uses nightly to target Ukrainian cities.

“Priority number one is to scale up and expand systems that are already proving effective,” emphasized the Commander-in-Chief.

Most importantly, the general noted, this means increasing the number of drone-interceptor UAVs.

According to him,“we need a comprehensive approach that leverages the capabilities of all available components.”

“The enemy is constantly modifying the characteristics of its Shahed drones and changing its tactics. We discussed ways to improve detection of enemy drones and ensure their timely destruction,” Syrskyi added.

The Commander-in-Chief reported that he has“assigned specific tasks and identified priority directions. People's lives, the functioning of critical infrastructure, and the national economy all depend on this.”

Ukraine destroys over 3,500 Russian military vehicles in May - CinC

He also thanked everyone working on drone-interceptor solutions, helping to implement and scale them, and training new operators.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved an experimental project aimed at strengthening air defense by involving volunteer formations from territorial communities.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Facebook