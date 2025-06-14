Russia-Hired Bomber Arrested While Plotting To Blow Up Army Officer In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service detained a Russian asset who intended to assassinate a Ukrainian Army officer in Odesa.

This was reported by the SBU press office, Ukrinform saw.

As a result of the raid, security operatives apprehended the suspect who had been tasked with planting a bomb to kill their target.

The investigation learned that the Russians recruited the local man, 31, via Telegram as he was searching for easy money.

Initially, he was given a test task to set a military vehicle on fire. After the asset completed the task, his second mission was to assassinate a military serviceman.

He was supposed to retrieve an improvised explosive device from a cache and plant it at the designated location – at a playground in a residential neighborhood – for the Russians to remotely activate the IED when required.

The operatives detained the perpetrator as he was planting the IED.

The suspect shall be remanded in custody without bail, awaiting trial.

As Ukrinform reported, SBU counterintelligence operatives detained a Russian spy in Odesa region as he was setting up IEDs for future terror attacks in southern Ukraine.

Photo: SBU