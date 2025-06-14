Russia-Hired Bomber Arrested While Plotting To Blow Up Army Officer In Odesa
This was reported by the SBU press office, Ukrinform saw.
As a result of the raid, security operatives apprehended the suspect who had been tasked with planting a bomb to kill their target.
The investigation learned that the Russians recruited the local man, 31, via Telegram as he was searching for easy money.
Initially, he was given a test task to set a military vehicle on fire. After the asset completed the task, his second mission was to assassinate a military serviceman.Read also: SBU , National Police prevent terrorist attack in Ivano-Frankivs
He was supposed to retrieve an improvised explosive device from a cache and plant it at the designated location – at a playground in a residential neighborhood – for the Russians to remotely activate the IED when required.
The operatives detained the perpetrator as he was planting the IED.Read also: SBU releases exclusive footage of prisoner exchang
The suspect shall be remanded in custody without bail, awaiting trial.
As Ukrinform reported, SBU counterintelligence operatives detained a Russian spy in Odesa region as he was setting up IEDs for future terror attacks in southern Ukraine.
Photo: SBU
