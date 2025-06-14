Child Injured By Russian Drone Dies In Hospital In Kherson Region
As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
"Unfortunately, the Russian military has taken the life of another child in Kherson region. An 11-year-old boy who sustained severe injuries from an enemy drone attack in Bilozerka on June 11 died in the hospital," he wrote.
Doctors fought for his life until the very end, but were unable to save him, the regional head added, expressing condolences to the boy's family and loved ones.Read also: Injury toll in Russia's attack on Huliaipole community rises to three, one person killed
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 13, one person was killed and seven others injured in Kherson region due to Russian aggression.
