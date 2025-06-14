Kazakh Citizens Evacuated From Iran To Azerbaijan, Embassy Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan continues to facilitate the evacuation of foreign citizens from Iran, Kazakhstan's Embassy in Baku told Trend .

According to information, Kazakh citizens also entered the territory of Azerbaijan through the Astara border checkpoint.

"Six Kazakh citizens who were in Tehran during the missile attacks have been evacuated across the land border into Azerbaijan. The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan assisted with their evacuation," the diplomatic mission said," a source at the Embassy noted.

Meanwhile, some foreign countries have asked the government of Azerbaijan to assist in the evacuation of their citizens from Iran and their return to their homeland through the territory of Azerbaijan.