Bitcoin Dips Nearly One Percent Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
(MENAFN) Bitcoin, which had been surging close to record highs in recent days, took a hit amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. The world’s leading cryptocurrency, having flirted with the $110,000 mark over the past ten days, saw its value drop by 0.8% within the last 24 hours.
As of 2045 GMT, Bitcoin’s price is at $105,400, reflecting a notable pullback from its recent peak. Despite the dip, trading activity intensified sharply, with volume spiking 36% over the same period to an impressive $71.6 billion, signaling heightened market volatility.
Ethereum also felt the ripple effect, slipping roughly 4% to $2,552, according to data from CoinMarketCap. This decline underscores the broader impact of geopolitical unrest on the cryptocurrency market.
Traders and investors are closely monitoring the situation as geopolitical developments continue to spark rapid shifts in digital asset valuations.
