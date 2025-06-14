Soundarya Sharma Feels Practical Knowledge Gives Far More Edge In Acting Than Theoretical Knowledge

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress Soundarya Sharma, who is getting a lot of positive response to her song 'Laal Pari' from 'Housefull 5', feels that the craft of acting can only be made better while performing, and no amount of theoretical knowledge can come close to the practical knowledge in acting.

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and shared her experience working in two different media of theatre and cinema.

The actress has done a workshop at the National School of Drama, in the national capital. She has also studied at Lee Strasberg Theatre in Los Angeles and did an acting course at NYFA, Los Angeles.

The actress concurred that she is still quite new to both the media, and is learning the ropes on how things move in the industry.

Speaking with IANS, the actress said,“Theatre is a different form than camera or cinema. When you perform in the theatre, you have to reach the person in the last row. So, you have to be a little more exaggerated version of every emotion, how you perform and of the character. So, both are different media”.

She further mentioned,“Emotions are the same but the way of expressing them is different. 'Housefull 5' is a very different film altogether. It's not like it's very high on different forms of emotions and everything. I think the constant emotion is happiness, a fun element which is like day to day. But yeah, more to come as and when I do more work. Because you get better only by doing the work. Acting comes from doing, not learning. This is my opinion”.

Earlier, the actress had shared what the title of 'Laal Pari' means to her, as she said,“It feels great to be recognised at 'Laal Pari' when suddenly a voice comes from somewhere and says, 'Oh look Laal Pari' Soundarya'. It has that reckoning value, the relatability that people have seen. I feel blessed”.

When she was told that the popularity is almost similar to Malaika Arora's 'Munni Badnaam', and Katrina Kaif's 'Sheila Ki Jawani', the actress chose a humble path.

She earlier told IANS,“They are phenomenal performers. Both the people you mentioned. They are my seniors. So, that will be a big thing”.

“But I think it is just the beginning. I have just started. I hope I get to perform more. I get to work more. And I need a lot of love”, she added.