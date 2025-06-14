Soundarya Sharma Feels Practical Knowledge Gives Far More Edge In Acting Than Theoretical Knowledge
The actress recently spoke with IANS, and shared her experience working in two different media of theatre and cinema.
The actress has done a workshop at the National School of Drama, in the national capital. She has also studied at Lee Strasberg Theatre in Los Angeles and did an acting course at NYFA, Los Angeles.
The actress concurred that she is still quite new to both the media, and is learning the ropes on how things move in the industry.
Speaking with IANS, the actress said,“Theatre is a different form than camera or cinema. When you perform in the theatre, you have to reach the person in the last row. So, you have to be a little more exaggerated version of every emotion, how you perform and of the character. So, both are different media”.
She further mentioned,“Emotions are the same but the way of expressing them is different. 'Housefull 5' is a very different film altogether. It's not like it's very high on different forms of emotions and everything. I think the constant emotion is happiness, a fun element which is like day to day. But yeah, more to come as and when I do more work. Because you get better only by doing the work. Acting comes from doing, not learning. This is my opinion”.
Earlier, the actress had shared what the title of 'Laal Pari' means to her, as she said,“It feels great to be recognised at 'Laal Pari' when suddenly a voice comes from somewhere and says, 'Oh look Laal Pari' Soundarya'. It has that reckoning value, the relatability that people have seen. I feel blessed”.
When she was told that the popularity is almost similar to Malaika Arora's 'Munni Badnaam', and Katrina Kaif's 'Sheila Ki Jawani', the actress chose a humble path.
She earlier told IANS,“They are phenomenal performers. Both the people you mentioned. They are my seniors. So, that will be a big thing”.
“But I think it is just the beginning. I have just started. I hope I get to perform more. I get to work more. And I need a lot of love”, she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment