Putin Offers to Defuse Iran-Israel Escalating Conflict

2025-06-14 04:06:53
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denounced Israel’s large-scale airstrikes on Iranian territory and offered Russia’s assistance in mediating between the two nations to prevent a deeper regional conflict, the Kremlin announced.

Putin spoke separately by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing strong concern over rising hostilities. He criticized Israel’s actions and offered diplomatic support to reduce tensions.

During his call with Netanyahu, Putin stressed the importance of resolving Israeli-Iranian tensions through peaceful means and called for renewed dialogue.The Kremlin said in its readout that “the importance of resolving all issues related to the Iranian nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means was emphasized,” noting that Moscow is ready to act as a mediator “to prevent further escalation.”

· Netanyahu’s office acknowledged the call, noting the prime minister intended to update Putin on recent events.

Putin also held a call with Pezeshkian, during which he offered condolences for the casualties Iran suffered in the Israeli bombardment. The Kremlin said Moscow “strongly condemns” the attacks, which it described as violations of the UN Charter and international law.

Putin reiterated Russia’s support for diplomatic efforts on Iran’s nuclear issue, affirming Moscow’s firm commitment to addressing all related concerns solely through political and diplomatic channels.

Israel’s military operation began early Friday, striking several Iranian cities including Tehran, Natanz, Isfahan, and Tabriz. The attacks reportedly targeted nuclear facilities and top military figures, killing high-ranking commanders and scientists.

In response, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed a severe retaliation, which began Friday night.

