India Issues Fresh Safety Advisory Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Amid escalating regional tensions, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued a fresh safety advisory on Saturday for Indian nationals residing in the country as the conflict between Iran-Israel escalates.

In a post on social media platform X, the official handle @indemtel stated: "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to remain vigilant and follow the safety protocols issued by the Israeli authorities and Home Front Command."

The advisory further urged Indian citizens to exercise caution, avoid all non-essential travel within the country, and stay close to designated safety shelters.

"We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation, including the safety and well-being of Indian nationals. In case of any emergency, please contact the Embassy's 24x7 Telephone: +972 54-7520711, +972 54-3278392, or email: ...," it added.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, briefing him on the "evolving situation" following the launch of a military operation by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) against Iran, earlier in the day.

"Received a phone call from PM Netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

Netanyahu's office stated that he spoke with world leaders, including PM Modi, after Israel began 'Operation Rising Lion' to remove the "Iranian threat of annihilation".

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, beginning last night, has held conversations with world leaders, including the German Chancellor, the Indian Prime Minister and the French President. The Prime Minister is due to speak with US President Trump, Russian President Putin and the British Prime Minister," read a statement issued by the office of the Prime Minister of Israel.

"The leaders showed understanding for Israel's defence needs in the face of the Iranian threat of annihilation; the Prime Minister said that he would continue to be in contact with them in the coming days," it added.

Earlier on Friday, Netanyahu officially announced the launch of 'Operation Rising Lion', a targeted military campaign to dismantle Iran's nuclear threat to Israel's security.

Tensions escalated further early on Saturday when nearly 100 missiles were launched from Iran towards central and northern Israel in two massive barrages. According to the Israeli military and national emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA), the attacks resulted in significant damage and injuries to at least 41 people.

The MDA reported that two individuals were critically injured, two sustained moderate injuries, and four were lightly to moderately hurt. The remainder suffered light injuries or trauma-related symptoms, including panic attacks.

Iranian state television later confirmed that the missile attacks were part of a renewed offensive amid increasing hostilities between the two nations.

The IDF confirmed the strikes, stating that“another barrage has been fired towards Israel,” though the number of missiles and the specific target areas were not immediately disclosed.