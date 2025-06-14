Comfy Sleep Launches Portable Solution For Sleep Apnoea Travellers

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 13, 2025 5:04 am - Comfy Sleep now offers the compact and innovative BMC M1 Mini Travel AutoPAP System, giving Australians a reliable sleep apnoea therapy option for travel.

Comfy Sleep, a trusted provider of CPAP solutions across Australia, is proud to announce the availability of the BMC M1 Mini Travel AutoPAP System, a lightweight and powerful device designed for sleep apnoea sufferers on the go.

This compact AutoPAP system weighs just 400 grams and includes Bluetooth control via the "LightTrip" app, auto-adjusting pressure settings, and quiet operation. Designed for maximum convenience, it fits easily into hand luggage and is compatible with a wide range of BMC masks and accessories.

"More Australians are travelling again, and sleep apnoea shouldn't stop them from enjoying life on the move," said a spokesperson from Comfy Sleep. "The BMC M1 Mini Travel AutoPAP System ensures that quality sleep doesn't take a back seat, whether you're away for business or leisure."

Comfy Sleep continues to expand its range with high-quality CPAP therapy solutions, including the BMC G3 Series A20 AutoPAP System, BMC G3 Series C20 CPAP System, and BMC G3 Series BiPAP System. Customers can also find products from leading brands, such as the Philips CPAP machine, making it a one-stop shop for all sleep therapy needs.

The team at Comfy Sleep provides expert advice and support to ensure customers find the most suitable CPAP solutions, both in-store and online at com.

About Comfy Sleep

Comfy Sleep is an Australian-owned company dedicated to improving sleep quality for individuals with sleep apnoea. Offering a wide range of CPAP machines, masks, and accessories from leading brands, Comfy Sleep combines expert guidance with competitive pricing and nationwide delivery.

Comfy Sleep PTY LTD is Australia's first augmented reality CPAP store, offering premium CPAP machines, masks, and accessories. Run by experienced nurses, we're dedicated to improving sleep health through innovation, care, and trusted brands.