MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 13, 2025 2:11 pm - The article, "Author Zane Carson Carruth on Teaching Children Emotional Resilience Through Fairy Wings and Real-World Lessons," highlights her Abella book series and her mission to inspire kindness, compassion, and emotional strength in children.

USA GLOBAL TV® & RADIO Celebrates Zane Carson Carruth's Feature in Woman's World

HOUSTON, TX - USA GLOBAL TV® & RADIO proudly celebrates Zane Carson Carruth, bestselling children's author, certified etiquette expert, and host of Elegance, Polished Demeanor & Posh Living, for her national feature in Woman's World magazine.

The article,“Author Zane Carson Carruth on Teaching Children Emotional Resilience Through Fairy Wings and Real-World Lessons,” highlights her Abella book series and her mission to inspire kindness, compassion, and emotional strength in children. Woman's World reaches over 1.6 million readers weekly and is recognized for spotlighting uplifting stories of personal growth and empowerment.

Read the feature here:



Zane is the author of:

- The World's First Tooth Fairy... Ever

- Abella Goes to the Rodeo

- Abella and the Almost Racehorse

- Abella Starts a Tooth Fairy School

- Abella Gets a New Hairdo!

- The Adventures of Abella and Her Magic Wand

- Abella and the Haunted House

- The World's First Tooth Fairy... Ever: Coloring & Activity Book

Her books are available in multiple formats (hardcover, paperback, Kindle and some are available on Audible), through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target and Walmart.

Zane is currently developing an animated television adaptation of her beloved book series and is actively exploring opportunities with production partners. With a heartwarming original theme song already composed and early creative collaborations underway, she remains committed to ensuring the emotional depth and core values of her stories-empathy, resilience, and kindness-shine through on screen.

“Stories are a powerful way to help children navigate life's ups and downs,” says Carruth.“Through characters like Abella, we give kids tools to build emotional strength with grace.”

In addition to her literary work, Carruth serves as Vice President of the Carruth Foundation and sits on multiple nonprofit boards in Houston. Her honors include:

- ABC13 Woman of Distinction

- St. Jude's Woman of Philanthropy

- Top Inspiring Woman Impact Maker

- Houston Business Journal's Women Who Mean Business

From 2021–2023, she served as First Lady of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo during her husband Brady Carruth's term as Chairman of the Board.

“Zane leads with both elegance and purpose,” says Dr. Jacalyn Kerbeck, Founder of USA GLOBAL TV® & RADIO.“We're thrilled to see her featured in Woman's World and honored to share her story with our global audience.”

Connect & Learn More:

Instagram: @worldsfirsttoothfairy

Facebook: World's First Tooth Fairy

|

====================================================================

About USA GLOBAL TV® & RADIO:

USA GLOBAL TV® & RADIO is an award-winning international broadcasting network with over 7,700 live-streamed shows and audiences in more than 100 countries. The platform champions elevated listening, storytelling, and connection. It is also a proud recipient of the YouTube Silver Creator Award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers.

Media Contact:

USA GLOBAL TV® & RADIO

...

