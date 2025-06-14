Real Madrid Continue Summer Spending With Mastantuono From River Plate
The attacking midfielder has agreed to a six-year contract and will join Real Madrid in August after playing the Club World Cup with his current club.
"Real Madrid C.F. would like to announce that Franco Mastantuono will join the club for the next six seasons, from 14 August 2025 (when he celebrates his 18th birthday) to 30 June 2031," the club confirmed on its website on Friday.
River Plate has published details of the sale on its website, citing the total cost of the player for Real Madrid as 63.2 million euros (72.6 million US dollars), reports Xinhua.
Mastantuono becomes Real Madrid's third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was presented to the press and supporters on Thursday. His arrival takes the club's total spending for the summer to around 133 million euros.
Meanwhile, Dean Huijsen officially signed his new contract and was presented as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday. President Florentino Perez welcomed him to the boardroom at Real Madrid City, where the defender signed a contract that will keep him at the club for the next five seasons.
After signing, Huijsen was presented with a replica of the stadium, a watch, and a shirt with his name and the number 24 on the back. Before the presentation, Huijsen went to the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, where he underwent a medical examination.
Madrid have announced the signing of defender Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth after triggering his release clause worth 50 million pounds. The club has struggled with defensive injuries throughout the course of the season and wanted to complete the signing as soon as possible in order to give the defender time to settle in before the FIFA Club World Cup.
