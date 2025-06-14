Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: When Will Monsoon Arrive? Check Forecast Here

WB Weather Alert: No rain in sight this weekend. Intense heat continues across South Bengal districts. Where is rain expected on Saturday? Big update from the Meteorological Department

Kolkata Weather LATEST update

According to Alipore Meteorological Department sources, favorable conditions are being created for the south-west monsoon. As a result, there is a possibility of monsoon entering South Bengal next week.

Scattered thunderstorms may occur in South Bengal. There is a possibility of scattered heavy rain in South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. The amount of rain with thunderstorms will increase across the state. Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in North Bengal.

The southwest monsoon may enter some states of central and eastern India on June 14, i.e., Saturday. Favorable environment for monsoon is being created in parts of Central India and East India in the next two days. The monsoon trough may enter parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha within the next two days. India Meteorological Department has given the message. While the western part of the monsoon trough has reported favorable conditions, the India Meteorological Department has not yet made any forecast about when the eastern part will become active.

The monsoon trough extends from Mumbai, Ahlla city in the west, Adilabad, Bhavanipatna, Puri and Sandhead Island to Balurghat in the east from May 26 to May 29. After being stalled for about 15 days, the monsoon will start moving at its own pace again.

There is an active vortex over Uttar Pradesh and areas adjacent to Punjab and Rajasthan. There is another vortex over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that it has spread its influence along the coast of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha.

Heat and discomfort will be more. Heat and discomfort will remain from morning in Kolkata and other districts as well. Later there is a possibility of thunderstorms with rain. Chances of thunderstorms will increase in South Bengal on Sunday. Chances of thunderstorms in most districts including Kolkata. Most districts of South Bengal including Kolkata will experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Wind speed 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. Scattered rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 50 kilometers in all districts of South Bengal. Heavy rain warning in parts of East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas districts on Monday. Heavy rain will occur in South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and West Burdwan districts on Tuesday. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast in all districts.

Fear of heavy rain in North Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rain warning in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. It will rain heavily till Sunday. Apart from this, there is a possibility of scattered rain in the above five districts including Darjeeling.

Heavy rain is expected again from Wednesday in almost all districts of North Bengal including Darjeeling. It will rain more in Darjeeling, Malda and two Dinajpurs.

Alipore Meteorological Department's advice for inclement weather in North Bengal. The water level of rivers will rise in the districts of North Bengal in the next few days. The water level of Tista, Torsa, Jaldhaka and other rivers may rise. Low-lying areas are at risk of flooding. Fear of landslides in hilly areas. Crops may be damaged. Visibility may decrease. Tourists are advised to take precautions while traveling by road.

Heat and discomfort will remain from Saturday morning. There is a possibility of scattered rain with thunderstorms. Chances of rain with thunderstorms will be higher on weekends. Possibility of partly cloudy sky throughout the day. Sometimes the possibility of cloudy sky. Heat and discomfort will persist during the day and night. The amount of water vapor in the air is high. Therefore, the Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that there will be uncomfortable weather due to humidity along with heat.