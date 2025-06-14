NEET UG 2025 Results Out Today: Check Expected Cutoff And MBBS Admission Details
|Category
|Cutoff Percentile
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|General (UR)
|50th
|720–162
|720–137
|715–117
|720–138
|General-PH
|45th
|161–144
|136–121
|116–93
|137–122
|SC/ST/OBC
|40th
|161–127
|136–107
|116–93
|137–108
|SC/OBC-PH
|40th
|143–127
|120–107
|104–93
|121–108
|ST-PH
|40th
|142–127
|-
|-
|-
The NEET 2025 cutoff is also expected to be almost the same as last year.
NEET UG 2025 State-Wise Expected Cut Off
After the results, each state has its own cutoff list. See the expected cutoff scores for some states here-
|State
|General
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Delhi
|623–627
|570–575
|500–510
|405–415
|Uttar Pradesh
|585–595
|505–570
|465–470
|340–350
|Madhya Pradesh
|535–545
|526–532
|440–455
|335–345
|Rajasthan
|595–610
|580–585
|480–485
|460–465
|Uttarakhand
|540–545
|506–510
|370–380
|400–470
|Bihar
|585–600
|580–585
|440–445
|455–460
|Haryana
|590–605
|575–580
|480–490
|Not Available
|Himachal Pradesh
|560–565
|535–555
|490–500
|470–480
|Punjab
|590–595
|535–545
|440–445
|Not Available
|Jharkhand
|580–585
|575–580
|440–445
|375–390
Important Things Related to NEET UG 2025
- Exam Date: May 4, 2025 Exam Centers: 5453 centers, in more than 500 cities Registered Students: More than 20 lakh
Qualifying the NEET cutoff does not mean that you will get a seat in a medical college. It is just an eligibility criterion. The real challenge begins during the counselling process. Wishing you the very best!
