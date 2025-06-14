NEET UG 2025 Results Out Today: Check Expected Cutoff And MBBS Admission Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) NEET UG 2025 Cutoff: The wait is almost over for lakhs of students who appeared for NEET UG 2025. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 results anytime now on the official website nic. Earlier, NTA had mentioned in its official notice that the NEET UG 2025 result would be declared by June 14. Therefore, it is expected that the result might be released anytime today. After the NEET results are released, the cutoff for government medical colleges for admission to the MBBS course will also be announced. This cutoff will determine which student gets admission to which college. NEET UG Previous Year Cutoff: Know Last Year's Score

Category Cutoff Percentile 2024 2023 2022 2021 General (UR) 50th 720–162 720–137 715–117 720–138 General-PH 45th 161–144 136–121 116–93 137–122 SC/ST/OBC 40th 161–127 136–107 116–93 137–108 SC/OBC-PH 40th 143–127 120–107 104–93 121–108 ST-PH 40th 142–127 - - -

The NEET 2025 cutoff is also expected to be almost the same as last year.

NEET UG 2025 State-Wise Expected Cut Off

After the results, each state has its own cutoff list. See the expected cutoff scores for some states here-

State General OBC SC ST Delhi 623–627 570–575 500–510 405–415 Uttar Pradesh 585–595 505–570 465–470 340–350 Madhya Pradesh 535–545 526–532 440–455 335–345 Rajasthan 595–610 580–585 480–485 460–465 Uttarakhand 540–545 506–510 370–380 400–470 Bihar 585–600 580–585 440–445 455–460 Haryana 590–605 575–580 480–490 Not Available Himachal Pradesh 560–565 535–555 490–500 470–480 Punjab 590–595 535–545 440–445 Not Available Jharkhand 580–585 575–580 440–445 375–390

Important Things Related to NEET UG 2025



Exam Date: May 4, 2025

Exam Centers: 5453 centers, in more than 500 cities Registered Students: More than 20 lakh

Qualifying the NEET cutoff does not mean that you will get a seat in a medical college. It is just an eligibility criterion. The real challenge begins during the counselling process. Wishing you the very best!