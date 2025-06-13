Dubai: Fire Breaks Out At High-Rise Building In Marina Residents Evacuated

A fire broke out from the upper floor of a high-rise residential and commercial tower in Dubai Marina on Friday night, eyewitnesses confirmed to Khaleej Times.

“The fire happened past 9.30pm,” said a resident of Marina Pinnacle that caught fire.“I woke up from my sleep after smelling pungent smoke coming into my room. I heard my housemates calling me and we hurriedly went down the building in our pajamas,” added the resident, who lives on the 49th floor.

“When we went down, we saw thick smoke coming from the upper level, possibly around the 60th or more floor,” she added.

Several fire trucks and ambulances were immediately deployed to the area. Firefighters were still putting out the blaze at the 67-storey building almost one hour after it started, another resident added.

Another video taken by a Khaleej Times staffer at 11pm showed the fire spreading to the other floors.

The Dubai Media Office (DMO) later said in a post on X at 1.44am on Saturday:“Specialised teams successfully evacuated all residents from the 67-storey building, prioritising their health and safety throughout the operation. Efforts continue to fully contain the fire.”

"Ambulance teams and medical staff are on site to offer full medical and mental support to the safely evacuated residents," DMO added at 2.09am.

The DMO later at 2.21am elaborated that specialised teams successfully evacuated 3,820 residents of 764 apartments in the building, ensuring their safety without any injuries.

Some were seen carrying their pets as they were waiting on the street on a hot and humid Friday night.

Another building resident said she went to take refuge near the Marina Towers Tram Station, but could still smell the pungent smoke coming from the fire.

It was not the first time Marina Pinnacle caught fire. Back on May 25, 2015, a fire broke out on the 47th floor of the skyscraper due to an incident in a resident's kitchen. The fire that started in an apartment on the 47th floor of the building spread to the 48th floor, before it was contained by Dubai Civil Defence.

Incidentally, the 67-storey Marina Pinnacle is located near The Torch, another sckysraper that twice caught fire in 2015 and 2017. The latest fire saw no injuries and casualties, authorities said.

