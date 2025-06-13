Gov't Communication Minister: Competent Authorities Effectively Handle Region's Distinctive Circumstances

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 14 (Petra)-- Government Communication Minister and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani, said that the relevant agencies are still carrying out their responsibilities and are working with a high level of readiness to handle the unique situation that the region is facing in order to safeguard the country's security and the safety of its people."Since this morning, we have taken all necessary measures and procedures to protect the security of the nation and its citizens," Momani said in a press statements. In the presence of Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, the pertinent agencies have been in operation since Friday morning."Flying objects have fallen in various locations throughout the Kingdom up to this point, and official agencies have responded to all locations where aerial objects have fallen," stated Al-Momani. Despite all obstacles, the Civil Defense and Engineering Corps have persisted in their attempts to protect people and property.The Minister confirmed that no notable losses or injuries material or human had been reported. He urged people to get information from official sources, avoid spreading rumors, and heed the directives given by the appropriate authorities."Air traffic is expected to resume tomorrow if there are no new developments," Momani said. To ensure everyone's safety, we are constantly monitoring the situation, but we emphasize that this mostly depends on regional conditions and developments."