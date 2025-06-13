403
Britain Urges Iran, Israeli Occupation To Exercise Restraint
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 13 (KUNA) -- British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called on Friday all parties to exercise restraint amidst military escalation between Iran and the Israeli occupation.
Lammy, in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, regretted the escalation of tension in the region, hoped for restraint by all parties and for them to settle their disputes diplomatically, an official statement said.
Araghchi said the "Iranian decisive response on the Israeli occupation's aggression will be within the UN Charter," and affirmed the calls for restraint were "unacceptable."
He said the strikes were "blatant violation of international laws."
He critized the "unjustified and provocative approach of European countries in supporting the crimes and attacks of the Israeli occupation."
Araghchi called on UN Security Council members to condemn the Israeli occupation's attacks. (end)
