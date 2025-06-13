Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Britain Urges Iran, Israeli Occupation To Exercise Restraint


2025-06-13 07:04:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 13 (KUNA) -- British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called on Friday all parties to exercise restraint amidst military escalation between Iran and the Israeli occupation.
Lammy, in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, regretted the escalation of tension in the region, hoped for restraint by all parties and for them to settle their disputes diplomatically, an official statement said.
Araghchi said the "Iranian decisive response on the Israeli occupation's aggression will be within the UN Charter," and affirmed the calls for restraint were "unacceptable."
He said the strikes were "blatant violation of international laws."
He critized the "unjustified and provocative approach of European countries in supporting the crimes and attacks of the Israeli occupation."
Araghchi called on UN Security Council members to condemn the Israeli occupation's attacks. (end)
mw


MENAFN13062025000071011013ID1109672332

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search