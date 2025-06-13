Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Air Defense Capabilities Activated


2025-06-13 07:04:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 13 (KUNA) -- Iranian air defense systems has been activated in several parts of the country, including the capital, Iran Fars news agency said on Friday.
Iran's capital has been widely targeted by Israeli occupation attack since the early hours on Friday.
At least 78 people were killed and 329 in the Israeli occupation strikes against multiple locations in Tehran, Iran's Fars news agency reported.
"Unofficial statistics showed that 78 people were martyred and 329 wounded in the attack by the Israeli occupation on areas in Tehran," it added.
Iran state-run TV announced earlier that Commander of the Iranian Aerospace Force of Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami were killed in the Israeli occupation strikes. (end)
