The National's Culture Bites Podcast Wins Best Entertainment Podcast At Publisher Summits And Awards 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Culture Bites podcast, produced by The National, has won Best Entertainment Podcast in the 2025 Publisher Podcast Awards.

Now in its fifth year, the Publisher Summits and Awards recognise excellence across the global publishing industry, honouring innovation and achievement in journalism across digital, print, video and audio. The National, the leading English-language news outlet headquartered in Abu Dhabi, was the only media outlet from the Middle East to be recognised among this year's winners, with three of its podcasts shortlisted: Culture Bites in the Entertainment category, Beyond the Headlines in Political, and Trending Middle East in News.

Hosted by Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews, Culture Bites offers a dynamic take on the region's arts, culture and entertainment scene through compelling conversations and insightful storytelling. This is the second award for Culture Bites in less than two years since its launch. Having invested and expanded its video offering, this is the 6podcast award for The National's popular podcasts in the past two years.

Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief at The National, commented:“This award is an important acknowledgement of The National's commitment to original and captivating journalism elevating regional stories. We are proud to be recognised by the Publisher Awards not only as a trusted news source but as a creative force in audio storytelling. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our podcast hosts, editors and producers who continue to innovate and expand the possibilities of how we engage with our audiences.”

Doaa Farid, Podcast Editor at The National, commented:“We are honoured to be among this year's winners. Culture Bites was created to spotlight the vibrant cultural conversations happening across our region, and this award reflects how strongly that has resonated. The National's podcast portfolio continues to grow in strength and reach, with six awards in the past two years alone. We look forward to continuing to connect with diverse audiences through storytelling that informs, inspires and reflects the region we represent.”

Publishing across digital platforms, with video, audio and text, in addition and produced in print edition five days a week, The National delivers the latest in news, business, arts, culture, lifestyle and sports, while leading the region in analytical content and commentary.

The National is part of IMI, a leading global privately-owned media group headquartered in the UAE.

About:

The National, an IMI company, was founded in 2008, setting a new standard for quality journalism in the Middle East. Each day The National reaches an influential, English-speaking audience from our headquarters in Abu Dhabi to deliver the latest in news, business, arts, culture, lifestyle and sports, while leading the region in analytical content and commentary.

The National is committed to serving the local UAE community while delivering a strong international perspective to a growing audience. With bureaux in Beirut, Cairo, London and Washington, and correspondents in key cities in the MENA region and worldwide, The National has developed a reputation for providing in-depth coverage and a window into the region.

The National has been extensively awarded for its design, reporting, photography and video work. Publishing across all digital platforms – reaching millions of readers, listeners and viewers each month – The National harnesses the latest multimedia tools while continuing to produce a print edition five days a week, distributed in the UAE.

About IMI:

IMI is a privately-owned, leading global media conglomerate headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with operations across 15 countries. Established to enrich lives and connect communities through innovative storytelling, IMI oversees an extensive portfolio of prestigious media brands including The National, Sky News Arabia, Al-Ain News, CNN Business Arabic, and Euronews.

Committed to digital innovation and journalistic excellence, IMI operates state-of-the-art facilities, including the IMI Media Academy at IMI HQ in twofour54's Yas Creative Hub, dedicated to nurturing the next generation of media professionals. IMI continues to set industry standards, driving impactful content creation and engagement across diverse audiences worldwide.

IMI's investment arm, RedBird IMI-a joint venture with RedBird Capital Partners-focuses on global investments in media, entertainment, and sports. Some of Redbird IMI's most prominent investments include All3Media, Media Res Studio, EverWonder Studio, Hidden Pigeon Company, Front Office Sports, and UFL.